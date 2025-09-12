Friday, September 12, 2025
ACRES Capital Provides $30.5M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — ACRES Capital has provided a $30.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Mill, a 90-unit apartment building located at 1614–1626 Madison St. in the Ridgewood area of Queens. The building rises seven stories and was constructed in 2017. Information on floor plans was not disclosed. According to StreetEasy, The Mill offers amenities such as a business center, package room, resident lounge with a pool and ping pong tables, laundry room and a rooftop terrace. The borrower was locally based investment firm Essex Capital.

