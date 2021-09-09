ACRES Capital Provides $31.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Yonkers, New York

YONKERS, N.Y. — ACRES Capital has provided a $31.5 million construction loan for a 126-unit multifamily project located at 56 Prospect St. in Yonkers, a northern suburb of New York City. Units will feature modern appliance packages, high-end finishes and private balconies in select units, and amenities will include a rooftop terrace, courtyard and 130 parking spaces. Completion is slated for July 2023. Marty Reasoner of ACRES Capital provided the 30-month loan, and Andrew Milbank of Berko & Associates arranged the debt. The borrower was Melville, N.Y.-based Regency Apartment Ventures.