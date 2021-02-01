REBusinessOnline

ACRES Capital Provides $32.5M Construction Loan for Buffalo Student Housing Project

Auden-Buffalo

Auden Buffalo will consist of 481 beds across 154 units.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ACRES Capital Corp. has provided a $32.5 million construction loan for Auden Buffalo, a 481-bed student housing project that will be located a mile from State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo’s campus. The 154-unit property will offer a fitness center, clubroom, study lounges and a pool. Richard Horowitz, Nicholas Barbato and Justin Horowitz of Cooper Horowitz LLC arranged the debt on behalf of the sponsor and developer, New York City-based DMG Investments. An expected completion date was not released.

