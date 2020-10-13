ACRES Capital Provides $33M Construction Loan for Pittsburgh Multifamily Project
PITTSBURGH — ACRES Capital Corp. has provided a $33 million loan for the construction and stabilization of a 161-unit multifamily project located at 5803 Centre Ave. in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The property will house 6,000 square feet of retail space and offer amenities such as a fitness center with a yoga studio, coworking office space with indoor and outdoor workstations and a self-checkout convenience mart. The borrower, Colorado-based Charles Street Investment Partners, expects to complete the project in the third quarter of 2022.
