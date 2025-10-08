Wednesday, October 8, 2025
ACRES Capital Provides $40.7M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — ACRES Capital has provided a $40.7 million loan for the refinancing of The Eve, a 76-unit apartment building located in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. The Eve is a seven-story, newly constructed building that offers elevator service and a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, children’s playroom, rooftop deck, pet washing station and various outdoor recreational spaces. The name of the borrower was not disclosed.

