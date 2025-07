COLUMBUS, OHIO — ACRES Capital has provided a $72 million loan for the refinancing of the GVX Portfolio, a collection of three multifamily properties in Columbus. The assets include 8 on the Park, Midpoint East and Midpoint West. The portfolio features 347 units and 51,138 square feet of retail space that are part of a larger development known as Grandview Crossing. Thrive Cos. was the borrower.