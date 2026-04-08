ACRES Capital Provides $96M Construction Loan for White Plains Multifamily Project

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — ACRES Capital Corp. has provided a $96 million construction loan for 70 Westchester, a new multifamily project in White Plains, located north of New York City. The number of units and floor plans was not disclosed, but residences will be furnished with quartz countertops and “high-quality” kitchen and bathroom finishes. Amenities will include a pool, private dining room, coworking lounge, rooftop terrace, fitness center and an esports lounge. Completion is slated for fall 2027. The developer was also not disclosed.