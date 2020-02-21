ACRES Capital: What can borrowers and lenders do to keep a loan from default?

When beginning the loan process, borrowers and lenders start with a solid foundation. But what happens if a new or renovated project doesn’t lease up as quickly as expected? What happens if construction delays push past the end of the construction loan? What happens if construction cost overruns jeopardize completion of a project? And what if the economic upcycle turns downward before your project is completed?

Mark Fogel, President and CEO of ACRES Capital, talks about the role of alternative lenders and how communication between borrowers and lenders can overcome these challenges.

Watch the video for Fogel’s recommendations on creating a solid partnership with your lender.

