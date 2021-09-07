REBusinessOnline

ACRES, George Smith Partners Provide $37.5M Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Project Near Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Nevada, Western

HENDERSON, NEV. — ACRES Capital Corp. and George Smith Partners have provided a $37.5 million loan to fund the construction of The Watermark, a mixed-use multifamily property in Henderson. The borrower is Nevada-based Strada Development Group.

Located at 215 S. Water St., The Watermark will feature 151 residential units and accompanying parking spaces, 9,928 square feet of retail space, 14,725 square feet of restaurant space and 11,923 square feet of office space. The property is situated in downtown Henderson’s Water Street District that features a mix of boutique shops, restaurants and nightlife venues.

Chris Hetzel of ACRES’ Los Angeles office originated the loan, which features an initial term of 24 months.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews