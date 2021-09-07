ACRES, George Smith Partners Provide $37.5M Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Project Near Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Nevada, Western

HENDERSON, NEV. — ACRES Capital Corp. and George Smith Partners have provided a $37.5 million loan to fund the construction of The Watermark, a mixed-use multifamily property in Henderson. The borrower is Nevada-based Strada Development Group.

Located at 215 S. Water St., The Watermark will feature 151 residential units and accompanying parking spaces, 9,928 square feet of retail space, 14,725 square feet of restaurant space and 11,923 square feet of office space. The property is situated in downtown Henderson’s Water Street District that features a mix of boutique shops, restaurants and nightlife venues.

Chris Hetzel of ACRES’ Los Angeles office originated the loan, which features an initial term of 24 months.