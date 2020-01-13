ACRES Capital Originates $32M Construction Loan for Athens Multifamily Development

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Amenities at Cottages at Ridge Pointe include a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor kitchen and grilling station and a pool.

ATHENS, GA. — ACRES Capital Corp. has originated a nearly $32 million construction loan to fund the expansion of The Cottages at Ridge Pointe, a 216-unit apartment community located at 940 Creek Ridge Lane in Athens. The developer, Jim Chapman Communities, will take on the loan, which carries an 18-month term. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe, located approximately eight miles from downtown Athens, is an existing community with all 38 currently available units occupied. An additional 79 units are under construction, and the loan will fund the creation of another 99 units. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor kitchen and grilling station and a pool.