REBusinessOnline

ACRES Originates $74.8M Construction Loan for Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel in Duluth, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Hospitality, Loans, Southeast

Westin Atlanta Gwinnett will be attached to the Gas South Convention Center and Arena (formerly known as Infinite Energy Center) and will offer 17,607 square feet of meeting space, as well as a business center, fitness center, dining options and a rooftop bar.

DULUTH, GA. — ACRES Capital Corp. has originated a $74.8 million loan to fund the construction of the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel in Duluth. The borrower is Concord Hospitality, a hotel owner and developer based in Raleigh. Situated about 28 miles northeast of Atlanta, the 348-room hotel will serve as the flagship lodging option within the Gas South District campus off Sugarloaf Parkway. Westin Atlanta Gwinnett will be attached to the Gas South Convention Center and Arena (formerly known as Infinite Energy Center) and will offer 17,607 square feet of meeting space, as well as a business center, fitness center, dining options and a rooftop bar. The construction timeline and project team members were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  