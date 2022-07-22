ACRES Originates $74.8M Construction Loan for Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel in Duluth, Georgia

DULUTH, GA. — ACRES Capital Corp. has originated a $74.8 million loan to fund the construction of the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel in Duluth. The borrower is Concord Hospitality, a hotel owner and developer based in Raleigh. Situated about 28 miles northeast of Atlanta, the 348-room hotel will serve as the flagship lodging option within the Gas South District campus off Sugarloaf Parkway. Westin Atlanta Gwinnett will be attached to the Gas South Convention Center and Arena (formerly known as Infinite Energy Center) and will offer 17,607 square feet of meeting space, as well as a business center, fitness center, dining options and a rooftop bar. The construction timeline and project team members were not disclosed.