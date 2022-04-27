ACRES Provides $19.2M Construction Loan for Luxury Apartment Development in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — ACRES Capital Corp. has provided a $19.2 million loan for the construction of Sawyer & Huck in Minneapolis. The apartment development will house 83 luxury units and 47 onsite covered parking spaces. Amenities will include a fitness center, roof deck and bike storage. The project will be situated in the historic St. Anthony West area, which lies on the east bank of the Mississippi River. Drew Miller of ACRES originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Denver-based Charles Street Development Co.