REBusinessOnline

ACRES Provides $19.2M Construction Loan for Luxury Apartment Development in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

MINNEAPOLIS — ACRES Capital Corp. has provided a $19.2 million loan for the construction of Sawyer & Huck in Minneapolis. The apartment development will house 83 luxury units and 47 onsite covered parking spaces. Amenities will include a fitness center, roof deck and bike storage. The project will be situated in the historic St. Anthony West area, which lies on the east bank of the Mississippi River. Drew Miller of ACRES originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Denver-based Charles Street Development Co.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  