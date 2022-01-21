ACRES Provides $30.5M Acquisition Loan for Development Site in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — ACRES Capital Corp. has provided a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition of a 19-acre parcel located at 1200 Fulton St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market. The borrower, Fulton Street Cos., plans to develop the site into two office and retail buildings totaling 749,250 square feet as well as a 380-unit apartment tower. Steve Skok of Berkadia arranged the loan, while Justin Seitenbach of ACRES originated the loan.