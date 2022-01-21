REBusinessOnline

ACRES Provides $30.5M Acquisition Loan for Development Site in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Mixed-Use

CHICAGO — ACRES Capital Corp. has provided a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition of a 19-acre parcel located at 1200 Fulton St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market. The borrower, Fulton Street Cos., plans to develop the site into two office and retail buildings totaling 749,250 square feet as well as a 380-unit apartment tower. Steve Skok of Berkadia arranged the loan, while Justin Seitenbach of ACRES originated the loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  