LoansMidwestMultifamilyOhio

ACRES Provides $72.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — ACRES Capital Corp. has provided a $72.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of 4th & 5th Apartments, a 311-unit apartment complex in Columbus. The Class A property features a 557-space parking garage and two retail suites totaling 5,492 square feet. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard, fitness center, rooftop area and swimming pool. The community is located on the southern edge of the city’s Weinland Park neighborhood, which is directly east of the Short North Arts District. Loan terms and the borrower were not provided.

