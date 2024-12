HOUSTON — Steel distributor Action Stainless has signed a 105,300-square-foot industrial lease at 10111 Houston Oaks Drive in northwest Houston. Building A at the property spans 65,500 square feet with 15,000 square feet dedicated to office use, while Building B offers 39,800 square feet, including 3,000 square feet of office space. Jack Gaffney and Andrew Bischoff of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.