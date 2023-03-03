Activate Games to Open 9,600 SF Entertainment Venue in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Activate Games, a retail concept that features tech-based physical and mental interactive competition, will open a 9,600-square-foot entertainment center in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The location at Katy Fry Center will be the fourth in the country for Activate Games, which also plans to open a center in Dallas later this year. Michael Burgower and Eric Lestin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Dianne Rummage of SClay Management Inc. represented the landlord.