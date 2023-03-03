REBusinessOnline

Activate Games to Open 9,600 SF Entertainment Venue in Katy, Texas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Activate Games, a retail concept that features tech-based physical and mental interactive competition, will open a 9,600-square-foot entertainment center in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The location at Katy Fry Center will be the fourth in the country for Activate Games, which also plans to open a center in Dallas later this year. Michael Burgower and Eric Lestin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Dianne Rummage of SClay Management Inc. represented the landlord.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  