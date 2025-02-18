Activate to Open Interactive Gaming Experience at Fox River Commons in Naperville, Illinois  

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Activate, an interactive gaming facility featuring a blend of physical activity and gaming experience, has signed a lease to open at Fox River Commons shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. The lease marks the second location in the greater Chicago area for Activate. In partnership with Sounds Fun Entertainment, Activate currently operates more than 40 locations across the United States and Canada. Activate consists of 14 separate game rooms in which participants are tasked with conquering an experience that lasts about 75 minutes.

The tenant signed a lease with property owner Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) for nearly 12,000 square feet at Fox River Commons and plans to open this spring. Kristin Perry of CRC and Brooke Spinell of Mid-America Real Estate represented the landlord in the lease, while Courtney Waldon of Braden Real Estate represented the tenant. Activate also plans to open its third Illinois facility in the River North area next year.