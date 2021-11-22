REBusinessOnline

Acts Breaks Ground on $59M Expansion at Matthews Glen Seniors Housing Community in North Carolina

Matthews Glen is a 124-acre continuing care retirement community in Matthews.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Acts Retirement-Life Communities has broken ground on a $59 million expansion at Matthews Glen, a 124-acre continuing care retirement community in Matthews. The project will add 72 independent living apartments and 16 villas to its campus. Construction is also underway to add additional assisted living residences.

The first phase of the Matthews Glen expansion includes a $35 million WillowBrooke Court skilled care center addition that increased capacity to 90 private beds. The 93,000-square-foot building has three floors with six “neighborhoods,” each encompassing 15 private resident rooms with private bathrooms.

The new construction is Phase II of the expansion and features 1,650- to 1,785-square-foot apartments along with 2,275- to 2,500-square-foot duplex-style villas, along with amenities such as tennis and pickleball courts. Acts is also adding 40 suites to its OakBridge Terrace assisted living residence, which will increase its capacity to 100 suites. Construction on the Phase II expansion is scheduled for completion in 2023.

