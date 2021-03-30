Acts Retirement Begins $10M Expansion Project at Senior Living Community in Moorestown, New Jersey

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Acts Retirement-Life Communities has begun a $10 million renovation and expansion project at The Evergreens, a senior living community in Moorestown, a suburb of Philadelphia. The renovations feature new construction and upgrades to existing common areas throughout the property, which is home to approximately 216 residents. The project is scheduled to take approximately two years to complete. The Evergreens’ 32-acre campus includes 200 independent living apartment homes, an onsite healthcare center with 66 assisted living suites and a 34-bed skilled nursing center.