Acuren Inspection Signs 10,829 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Engineering and industrial services firm Acuren Inspection has signed a 10,829-square-foot industrial lease renewal in northwest Houston. The space is located within Four Seasons Business Park, a 204,532-square-foot development that was constructed on 11.8 acres in 2011, according to commercialcafé.com. John Buckley and Jack Gaffney III of locally based brokerage firm Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Judd Harrison of KBC Advisors represented the tenant.

