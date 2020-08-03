Ad Agency Signs 13,000 SF Office Lease at M-K-T Mixed-Use Development in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based advertising agency Decode has signed a 13,000-square-foot office lease at M-K-T, a mixed-use development in The Heights neighborhood of Houston. Triten Real Estate Partners, Radom Capital and Long Wharf Capital are the co-developers of M-K-T. Bubba Harkins and Jenny Mueller of JLL represented the development team in the lease negotiations. Joe Rambin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. With the closing of this deal, the office component of the project is 50 percent preleased.