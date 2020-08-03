REBusinessOnline

Ad Agency Signs 13,000 SF Office Lease at M-K-T Mixed-Use Development in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based advertising agency Decode has signed a 13,000-square-foot office lease at M-K-T, a mixed-use development in The Heights neighborhood of Houston. Triten Real Estate Partners, Radom Capital and Long Wharf Capital are the co-developers of M-K-T. Bubba Harkins and Jenny Mueller of JLL represented the development team in the lease negotiations. Joe Rambin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. With the closing of this deal, the office component of the project is 50 percent preleased.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  