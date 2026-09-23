Adam America, JW Capital Secure $180M Refinancing for Student Housing Community Near Florida International University

SWEETWATER, FLA. — Adam America Real Estate and JW Capital Management have secured $180 million for the refinancing of Terrazul, a 22-story student housing community located adjacent to Florida International University (FIU). Completed in 2024, the 1,201-bed property is located at 700 S.W. 107th Ave. in Sweetwater, a city in Miami-Dade County.

Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer and Michael Ianno of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing through Corebridge Institutional Investment LLC. The borrowers will use the financing to pay off Terrazul’s existing construction loan and collect proceeds.

The property features 932 studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom units that were 98 percent occupied at the time of financing, as well as 647 parking spaces, a suite of amenities and 15,442 square feet of retail space on the ground level.