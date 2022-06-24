Adam America, Stellar Communities to Develop 275-Unit Apartment Community in Broward County

Designed by CFE Architects, the unnamed apartment community in Dania Beach, Fla., will feature a 450-space parking garage, nature preserve, parks, resort-style pool, fitness center, clubroom, coworking space and electric vehicle charging stations.

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — An affiliate of Adam America Real Estate and Stellar Communities plan to develop a six-story, 275-unit apartment community in South Florida’s Broward County. The developers recently purchased 7.2 acres of fully entitled land at 4200 SW 54 Court in Dania Beach for the development near the new Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Designed by CFE Architects, the unnamed apartment community will feature a 450-space parking garage, nature preserve, parks, resort-style pool, fitness center, clubroom, coworking space and electric vehicle charging stations. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Adam America and Stellar plan to deliver the community by the fourth quarter of 2024. The duo are also co-developing build-to-rent communities around Florida and a high-rise multifamily project in Miami suburb Aventura.