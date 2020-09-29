REBusinessOnline

Adams & Co. Negotiates 26,170 SF Office Lease at 390 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

The office building at 390 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan was built in 1903 and totals 135,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Full-service real estate firm Adams & Co. has negotiated a 26,170-square-foot office lease at 390 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The tenant, home textile supplier Keeco, will relocate from its existing space at 295 Park Avenue during the first quarter of 2021. Jeff Buslik and Jay Dispralto of Adams & Co. represented the landlord, Hilson Management Corp., in the lease negotiations. Evan Margolin and Scott Ansel of Savills represented the tenant. The asking rent is approximately $50 per square foot.

