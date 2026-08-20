Thursday, August 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

Adams Street Signs 46,000 SF Headquarters Lease in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Adams Street Partners LLC, a private markets investment management firm, has signed a long-term lease for roughly 46,000 square feet at 120 South Riverside Plaza, relocating its headquarters from One North Wacker in Chicago. The firm is expected to move into its new space in summer 2027. The new headquarters will span the entire 20th floor and a portion of the 21st floor. John Goodman, Eric Feinberg, Brandon Nasatir and Isabell Schwartz of Savills represented the tenant. Kelsey Scheive of CBRE in partnership with the Hines asset management team represented the landlord, La Caisse.

You may also like

Ambassador Theatre Group Signs Office Lease Expansion, Extension...

Finmarc Purchases Twin Office Towers in Northern Virginia...

Berkadia Arranges $62.3M Sale of Office Building in...

Gilbane, Purdue Fort Wayne Open 600-Bed Student Housing...

Metro Chicago’s Wingspan Development, UrbanStreet Complete Merger

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.1M Sale of Dutch...

Meridian Acquires Pasadena Medical Office Building for $13.3M,...

ESC Pacific Buys Historic Joseph W. Podmore Building...

Jorstin Transportation Services Signs Industrial Lease Expansion in...