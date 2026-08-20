Adams Street Signs 46,000 SF Headquarters Lease in Chicago

CHICAGO — Adams Street Partners LLC, a private markets investment management firm, has signed a long-term lease for roughly 46,000 square feet at 120 South Riverside Plaza, relocating its headquarters from One North Wacker in Chicago. The firm is expected to move into its new space in summer 2027. The new headquarters will span the entire 20th floor and a portion of the 21st floor. John Goodman, Eric Feinberg, Brandon Nasatir and Isabell Schwartz of Savills represented the tenant. Kelsey Scheive of CBRE in partnership with the Hines asset management team represented the landlord, La Caisse.