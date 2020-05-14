Additional 2.9M Americans File for First-Time Unemployment Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An additional 2.9 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment for the week that ended May 9, the U.S. Department of Labor reported. Since mid-March, 35.9 million Americans have filed jobless claims due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected a slightly smaller total of 2.7 million claims. Even though the volume of claims are rising overall, the weekly amount has lessened for six consecutive weeks, the Department of Labor found. The four-week moving average was 3.6 million, which is a decrease of 564,000 from the previous week’s revised average.