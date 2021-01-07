REBusinessOnline

Additional 787,000 Americans File for First-Time Unemployment Assistance

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An additional 787,000 Americans have filed for first-time unemployment assistance for the week ending Jan. 2. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected the total number of claims to reach 815,000. The most recent figure was a slight decrease from the previous week’s revised number of 790,000, but still about four times higher than the week ending Jan. 4, 2020, when claims totaled approximately 200,000. The four-week moving average decreased by 18,750 claims to 818,750. The continuing claims, data for which trails a week, fell by 126,000 to just under 5.1 million for the week ending Dec. 26, 2020.

Featured Properties  