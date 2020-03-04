Addus HomeCare Signs 75,000 SF Headquarters Lease at The Offices Two at Frisco Station

FRISCO, TEXAS — Addus HomeCare, a provider of comprehensive home caregiving and support services, has signed a 75,000-square-foot lease at The Offices Two at Frisco Station, located north of Dallas, for its new headquarters. The company will relocate from its current 31,000-square-foot space to the 210,000-square-foot building, which is located within the 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development, this fall. The developer, VanTrust Real Estate, is currently preleasing a third office building at the site that is expected to be complete in early 2021.