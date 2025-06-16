ADEA to Relocate D.C. Headquarters to District Center

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Dental Education Association (ADEA) has signed a lease to relocate to the District Center at 555 12th St. NW in Washington, D.C. ADEA will occupy approximately 30,000 square feet, which is half of the fourth floor, beginning in the first quarter of 2026. ADEA’s headquarters is currently located at the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) at 655 K St. NW in D.C. Andy Eichberg, Matt Pacinelli and John Klinke of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord in the lease transaction. Susan Thomas and Thomas Brown of CBRE represented ADEA. District Center, owned by a joint venture between MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management, offers 850,000 square feet of office space and is 95 percent leased, with up to 6,500 square feet still available for lease. Amenities at the property include an atrium lounge, fitness center with group and personal training options, lockers, showers, ample bicycle storage and a rooftop sky lounge that spans 3,391 square feet with outdoor terraces. Retail and restaurant tenants at the center include Ristorante TOSCA, Celadon Spa & Salon, Saks OFF Fifth, Nordstrom Rack and Potbelly Sandwich Shop.