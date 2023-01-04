AdelFi Credit Union Sells Imperial Mariner Office Campus in Brea, California for $80M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

The four-building Imperial Mariner campus in Brea, Calif., features 288,189 square feet of office and medical office space.

BREA, CALIF. — AdelFi Credit Union has completed the disposition of Imperial Mariner, a four-building office and medical office campus in Brea. Healthcare Property Advisors acquired the campus for $80 million.

The 288,189-square-foot Imperial Mariner was built between 2002 and 2008. At the time of sale, the property was 89 percent leased to 15 companies, including St. Jude Heritage Medical Group, NCH Management, EMart America and AdelFi, which will continue to occupy a portion of the campus under a short-term leaseback.

The campus is situated on 17.4 acres at 915-975 W. Imperial Highway and 950 Mariner St. The site’s zoning allows for further medical office development or future redevelopment into industrial use.

Blake Bokosky, John Chun, Louis Tomaselli and John Andreasen of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. Additionally, John Chun, Sam Godfrey and Anthony Sardo of JLL’s debt advisory team advised HPA on a $44 million acquisition loan with Farmers & Merchants Bank.