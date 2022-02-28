Adelphia Properties Arranges Sale of 14,000 SF Former Restaurant Building in Elmhurst, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

Arena Sports Bar & Grille formerly occupied the property for more than 35 years.

ELMHURST, ILL. — Adelphia Properties has arranged the sale of a 14,000-square-foot former restaurant building in Elmhurst, about 20 miles west of Chicago. Arena Sports Bar & Grille formerly occupied the property, located at 630 W. Lake St., for more than 35 years. Simeon Spirrison and George Spirrison of Adelphia represented the seller, the proprietor. A local investor purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.