Adelphia Properties Arranges Sale of Value-Add Retail Building in Orland Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The building is 17 percent occupied.

ORLAND PARK, ILL. — Adelphia Properties has arranged the sale of a 7,365-square-foot retail building in Orland Park, a suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Situated on one acre at 15845 S. Harlem Ave., the value-add property was 17 percent occupied at the time of sale. It was formerly home to Panera Bread. George Spirrison and Simeon Spirrison of Adelphia represented the seller, a Chicago-based private real estate investor. The buyer was also a local investor.

