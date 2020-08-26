REBusinessOnline

Adelphia Properties Brokers Sale of 8,125 SF Retail Building in Mount Prospect, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The value-add property was 23 percent occupied at the time of sale.

MOUNT PROSPECT, ILL. — Adelphia Properties has brokered the sale of an 8,125-square-foot retail building located at 263-301 E. Rand Road in Mount Prospect, approximately 23 miles northwest of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The value-add property was 23 percent occupied at the time of sale. George Spirrison and Simeon Spirrison of Adelphia represented the seller, a Chicago-based private real estate investor. The buyer was also a Chicago-based private investor.

