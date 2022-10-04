Adena Corp. Completes 160,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Mansfield, Ohio

The property is situated adjacent to Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.

MANSFIELD, OHIO — Adena Corp. has completed a 160,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Mansfield, a city about midway between Columbus and Cleveland. Located at the intersection of Bowman Street and Cairns Road, the project features a clear height of 32 feet, 17 docks, eight drive-in doors, a 36-space concrete parking lot and 1,400 square feet of office space. The property is situated adjacent to Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. Weston Devore of CBRE is handling the marketing and leasing.