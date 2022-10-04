REBusinessOnline

Adena Corp. Completes 160,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Mansfield, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The property is situated adjacent to Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.

MANSFIELD, OHIO — Adena Corp. has completed a 160,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Mansfield, a city about midway between Columbus and Cleveland. Located at the intersection of Bowman Street and Cairns Road, the project features a clear height of 32 feet, 17 docks, eight drive-in doors, a 36-space concrete parking lot and 1,400 square feet of office space. The property is situated adjacent to Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. Weston Devore of CBRE is handling the marketing and leasing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  