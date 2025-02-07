Adept Urban Development Receives $107M in Construction Financing for Mixed-Use Project in Ontario, California

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Adept Urban Development has obtained $107 million in financing for the construction of Adept Ontario, a master-planned, mixed-use development at 4117 E. Concours St. in Ontario. Situated adjacent to Toyota Arena, the first phase of Adept Ontario will include 384 multifamily units and 26,000 square feet of retail space, as well as several digital media signs. Stefen Chraghchian of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. secured the financing with Affinius Capital and Bank OZK on behalf of the developer.