ADG Concepts Signs 45,000 SF Industrial Lease in Saginaw, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAGINAW, TEXAS — ADG Concepts has signed a 45,000-square-foot industrial lease in Saginaw, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The provider of air compression systems will relocate from nearby Haltom City to adjacent suites at Blue Mound Industrial Park, a 164,152-square-foot development. Jason Finch, Richard Hitz and Michael Spain of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Dallas-based Blue Ridge Industrial, in the lease negotiations. Niko Padilla of Mercer Co. represented the tenant.

