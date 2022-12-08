REBusinessOnline

Adidas Signs 30,639 SF Retail Lease Renewal at 610 Broadway in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Adidas has signed a 30,639-square-foot retail lease renewal at its flagship store at 610 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The sportswear giant has committed to the three-story space for an additional 10 years. The six-story building was originally built in 2004 and predominantly houses office space. JLL represented the landlord, LaSalle Investment Management, in the lease negotiations. Adidas was represented internally.

