INDIANAPOLIS — Adidas has signed a 599,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 8677 Logo Athletic Court in Indianapolis. Adidas utilizes the property as a finishing facility and produces screen-printed team sport apparel for both professional and amateur teams around the world. Jason Speckman of Colliers represented the landlord, Link Logistics Real Estate. Jimmy Cohoat, Andrea Hopper and Billy Powers of Colliers represented Adidas.