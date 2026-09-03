Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $10.1M Sale of Office Complex in Albany, New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — Regional brokerage Adirondack Capital Partners (ACP) has arranged the $10.1 million sale of Omni Plaza, a 415,000-square-foot office complex in Albany. Located in the state capital’s downtown area, Omni Plaza consists of two interconnected buildings that total 236,000 and 179,000 square feet, respectively. Michael Hunter Coghill and Jacob Brenner of Adirondack Capital Partners represented the seller, Omni Development, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, Jankow Cos. The new ownership plans to invest in capital improvements to the larger building at 30 S. Pearl St. and to convert the other building at 54 State St. into a 120-unit apartment complex.