Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $142.5M Sale of Upstate New York Multifamily Portfolio

COHOES AND SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — New York City-based brokerage firm Adirondack Capital Partners has arranged the $142.5 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 415 units in Upstate New York. The first property in the portfolio is a 222-unit community located at 100 Waters View Circle in Cohoes, located outside of Albany. The other two properties, the 48-unit Pavilion Grand Executive Apartments and the 145-unit Hamlet at Saratoga Springs, are located north of the state capital in Saratoga Springs. Locally based investment firm Prime Cos. sold the portfolio to Aker, an investment firm based in Beacon, New York.