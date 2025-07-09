Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $16M Sale of Queens Industrial Complex

NEW YORK CITY — Regional brokerage firm Adirondack Capital Partners (ACP) has arranged the $16 million sale of a 36,000-square-foot industrial complex in the Long Island City area of Queens. Built in 1960, the two-story building at 11-40 Borden Ave. was fully leased at the time of sale to Distribution International, which specializes in construction supplies. Wickersham Realty sold the property to San Francisco-based Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE: TRNO). Chad Sinsheimer of ACP brokered the deal, which traded at a cap rate of 4.4 percent, on behalf of both parties.