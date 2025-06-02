Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $9.4M Sale of Overlook Apartments in Troy, New York

TROY, N.Y. — Regional brokerage firm Adirondack Capital Partners has arranged the $9.4 million sale of Overlook Apartments, a 74-unit multifamily complex in Troy, located just north of Albany. The property was built in 2016. According to Apartments.com, units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a game room, lounge, picnic areas and onsite laundry facilities. Michael Hunter Coghill of Adirondack Capital Partners represented both the seller, an entity doing business as Overlook Revive LLC, and the buyer, Corridor Ventures, in the transaction.