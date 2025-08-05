Adirondack Capital Partners Negotiates $30.7M Sale of Apartment Complex in Wilton, New York

WILTON, N.Y. — Regional brokerage firm Adirondack Capital Partners has negotiated the $30.7 million sale of McGregor Village Apartments, a 212-unit multifamily complex in Wilton, about 40 miles north of Albany. McGregor Village offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, clubhouse and a playground. Michael Hunter Coghill and Chad Sinsheimer of Adirondack Capital Partners represented the buyer, New York-based investment firm Elar Group, in the transaction. The seller, Bruce Tanski Construction, was self-represented.