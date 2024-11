FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — Regional brokerage firm Adirondack Capital Partners has negotiated the $7.9 million sale of Fayetteville Pines Townhomes, a 64-unit multifamily property located on the eastern outskirts of Syracuse. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1973 and houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Michael Hunter Coghill and Chad Sinsheimer of Adirondack represented the seller, DHM Properties, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.