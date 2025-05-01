Adirondack Capital Partners Negotiates Sale of 952-Unit Apartment Community in Ballston Spa, New York

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — Regional brokerage firm Adirondack Capital Partners has negotiated the sale of Northway Eleven Communities, a 952-unit apartment community in Ballston Spa, a northern suburb of Albany. The exact sales price was not disclosed, but Adirondack says that the deal traded for more than $100 million. The property consists of 240 buildings on a 131-acre site and offers 1,027-square-foot, two-bedroom apartments and 1,385-square-foot, two-level townhomes, according to the property website. Michael Hunter Coghill of Adirondack Capital Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as Country Club Acres Inc., in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed, but the property is listed on the website of Eagle Rock Properties.