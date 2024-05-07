Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $102.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Westford, Massachusetts

WESTFORD, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Adirondack Capital Partners has arranged the $102.5 million sale of Abbot Mill, a 234-unit multifamily property in Westford, a northwestern suburb of Boston. The property, which represents Phase I of a larger project, is a redevelopment of a historic mill that was originally constructed in 1875, according to Apartments.com. The website also reports that Abbot Mill offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, business center, clubhouse and a lounge. New York-based investment firm Aker acquired the property from an undisclosed local developer. Michael Hunter Coghill and David Johnson of Adirondack brokered the deal.