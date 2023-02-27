Adkisson Group Acquires 19,800 SF Office Building in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — An affiliate of locally based development and investment firm Adkisson Group has acquired a 19,800-square-foot office building in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 4809 Westway Park Blvd was built in 2005 and rises two stories. Travis Land of Partners Real Estate represented the buyer, which also plans to occupy the building, in the transaction. Jude Filippone of Traswestern represented the undisclosed seller.