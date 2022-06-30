Adler Industrial Sells 141,360 SF Warehouse Building Near Boise to Carter Exchange

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Idaho, Industrial, Western

A Fortune 10 global e-commerce company occupies the 141,360-square-foot warehouse/distribution at 2316 W. Franklin Road in Meridian, Idaho.

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Alder Industrial and its institutional partner have completed the disposition of a warehouse/distribution facility situated on 30.3 acres at 2316 W. Franklin Road in Meridian.

Completed in early 2022, a Fortune 10 global e-commerce company leases the 141,360-square-foot building. Designed as a last-mile delivery station with top-shelf functionality, the Class A property features 33-foot clear heights, 9.7 percent office space, 15 dock doors and six drive-in doors, 50-foot by 50-foot column spacing with speed bays, 228-foot building depth, 208-foot truck court and an abundance of car, van and trailer parking.

Will Strong, Jeff Chiate, Kirk Kuller, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented the seller in the transaction.