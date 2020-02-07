Adler Realty Investments Divests of Cal Twin Towers Office Complex in Bakersfield

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Located in Bakersfield, Calif., Cal Twin Towers features 151,829 square feet of office space.

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — Adler Realty Investments has completed the sale of Cal Twin Towers, an office asset located at 4900 California Ave. in Bakersfield. Steve Blumer, a local investor, acquired the office complex for an undisclosed price.

Adler originally purchased the 151,829-square-foot asset in 2005, completing a building renovation and maintaining high occupancy during its 15 years of ownership. Current tenants include Omni Healthcare, Regus, Progressive Insurance and Principal Life. The seller recently updated the building’s energy systems, which included a solar installation with covered carports.

Alex Belfour, Jeff Andrew, Scott Salters and Susan Moreno of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.