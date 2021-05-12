REBusinessOnline

ADM to Build $350M Soy Crushing Facility in Spiritwood, North Dakota

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, North Dakota

SPIRITWOOD, N.D. — ADM (NYSE: ADM) has unveiled plans to build a new soybean crushing plant and refinery to meet demand from food, feed, industrial and biofuel customers. Located in Spiritwood, which is about 85 miles west of Fargo, the approximately $350 million complex will have the capacity to process 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day. ADM expects to complete the facility in time for the 2023 harvest. ADM also plans to invest approximately $25 million to expand refining and storage capacity at its crush and refining property in Quincy, Ill. The expanded facility is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2022. ADM is an agricultural origination and processing company based in Chicago.

